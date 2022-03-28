Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will report $203.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.01 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $106.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 711,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,108 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 143,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

