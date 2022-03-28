ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $755,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $248,419.71.

On Friday, January 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.12. The company had a trading volume of 437,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $24,345,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after purchasing an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

