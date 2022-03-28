Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Expands By 302.5%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 302.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

