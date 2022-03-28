Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declines By 63.2%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $18.00.

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

