Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Decreases By 69.2%

APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

APXIU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. APx Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000.

