Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Drops By 44.4%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 998,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ATGSF opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Autogrill has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

About Autogrill (Get Rating)

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

