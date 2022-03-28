Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Expands By 330.4%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 330.4% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $43.99 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

