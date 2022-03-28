Short Interest in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expands By 100.3%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the February 28th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

