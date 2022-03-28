Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Decreases By 42.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.32. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

