Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Expands By 92.0%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FEMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Femasys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.07. 396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

