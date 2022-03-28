Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Grows By 68.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,400 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 1,859,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.3 days.

Great Wall Motor stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWLLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.