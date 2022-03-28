Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Increases By 117.8%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,149,200 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the February 28th total of 1,905,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,728.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.