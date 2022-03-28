Short Interest in Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Decreases By 40.9%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Hunting alerts:

OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.