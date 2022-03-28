Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 73.9%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IVFH traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.32. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

