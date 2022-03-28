Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Increases By 204.2%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JanOne during the second quarter worth $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JanOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JanOne stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JanOne has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

