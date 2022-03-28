Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Expands By 112.0%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.73. 39,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,186. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

