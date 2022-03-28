Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Increases By 300.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LEAT opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. Leatt has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

