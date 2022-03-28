Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Increases By 300.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LEAT opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. Leatt has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)
