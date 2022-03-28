Short Interest in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Grows By 73.7%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL traded down $15.29 on Monday, hitting $1,487.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,286.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,264.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,138.00 and a 12 month high of $1,513.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Markel will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Markel by 22.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.