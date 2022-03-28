Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Drops By 56.5%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NPSNY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 206,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Naspers has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $53.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NPSNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Naspers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

