Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Decreases By 61.9%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTD. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NSTD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 2,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,092. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

