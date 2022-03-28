Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rises By 161.5%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.75) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.81) to GBX 2,897 ($37.95) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.57) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.49) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,413.14.

Shares of PSMMY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. 41,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,696. Persimmon has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $95.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $3.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

