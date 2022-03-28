Short Interest in Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Drops By 43.3%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Shares of Salona Global Medical Device stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161. Salona Global Medical Device has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation provides lending and credit to the healthcare industry in the United States. It intends to engage in the development, production, and supply of medical device products. The company was formerly known as Brattle Street Investment Corp. and changed its name to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation in December 2020.

