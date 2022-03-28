Short Interest in Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Drops By 43.3%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Shares of Salona Global Medical Device stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161. Salona Global Medical Device has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.
Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile (Get Rating)
