Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Drops By 63.2%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SQL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,057. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SeqLL in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeqLL in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeqLL in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeqLL during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

