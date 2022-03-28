Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Increases By 71.4%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SHI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,730. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
