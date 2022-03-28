Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Increases By 71.4%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SHI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,730. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

