Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Declines By 39.6%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,935,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 21,430,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,169.0 days.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Get Snam alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.