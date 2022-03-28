Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Declines By 39.6%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,935,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 21,430,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,169.0 days.
Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.15.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
