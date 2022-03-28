Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Grows By 275.4%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 275.4% from the February 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SOBKY opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. SoftBank has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $14.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

