Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Drops By 45.9%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of SMLP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. 37,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,996. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

