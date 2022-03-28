Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Declines By 51.2%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 115,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,972. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

