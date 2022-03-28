Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 147.1%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 5,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,740. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.