Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Increases By 141.3%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

THUPY traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

THUPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske upgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

