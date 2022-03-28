Short Interest in Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Rises By 200.0%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $20.35 on Monday. Tri City Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

