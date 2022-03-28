Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Expands By 400.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WMLLF stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

About Wealth Minerals (Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.