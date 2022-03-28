Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Increases By 82.2%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,542,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

