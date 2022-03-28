Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 5.6%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 4,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,837,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

