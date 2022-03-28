Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $339,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 505,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.07. 225,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

