Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $522,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,113 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.