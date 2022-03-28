Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases Shares of 24,992 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 902,788 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 51,303 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. 7,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.