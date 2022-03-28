Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $77.66 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

