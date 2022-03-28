Signaturefd LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $168.06 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.83 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

