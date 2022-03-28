Signaturefd LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $322.94 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.16.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

