Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Mplx by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 159,207 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

