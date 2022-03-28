Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,556.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,486.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,662.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

