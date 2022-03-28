Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $152.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.96.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.