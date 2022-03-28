SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $156.19 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $156.19 million and $9.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

