Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.30.
About Sinopharm Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.