SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,460. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after purchasing an additional 543,773 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

