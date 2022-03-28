Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

