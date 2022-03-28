Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $183,998,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $35.40 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.