Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $183,998,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
