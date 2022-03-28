Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.24. Snap One shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 1,330 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.