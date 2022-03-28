Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.24. Snap One shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 1,330 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

