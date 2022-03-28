Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Lowered to €34.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.87.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

